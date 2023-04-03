LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lowell say they arrested a student after he allegedly entered a school with a firearm Monday morning.

Lowell Police Deputy Superintendent Mark LeBlanc said officers were called to The Career Academy on Smith Street around 11:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a student bringing a gun into the school.

“Upon arrival, officers spoke with school staff members and were advised that the firearm was located in the student’s jacket; which he had allegedly entered the school with, then left in the Main Office,” LeBlanc said in a news release.

The male student was arrested without incident, according to the deputy superintendent, and was charged with Carrying a Firearm Without a License and Carrying a Firearm in a School.

Police later performed a full sweep of the school as a precaution with NEMLEC police K-9s trained to detect firearms.

“The safety of our students and staff is of the utmost importance to the Lowell Police Department,” Interim Police Superintendent Barry Golner said in a statement. “We will continue to work with the Lowell Public Schools to insure the safety of the school community.”

LeBlanc added that students and parents could expect to see an increased police presence at Career Academy following the incident, including added security measures in the coming days.

