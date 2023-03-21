LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a masked armed robbery that took place earlier this year at a bank on Bridge Street.

Police say 38-year-old Nesuh Gebrechristos is facing charges of masked armed robbery and threats to commit a crime.

Officers responded to the bank shortly after 12:30 p.m. on January 31 for a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred. After conducting an investigation, detectives identified the alleged suspect as Gebrechristos, according to police.

Police say Gebrechristos is listed as being homeless at the time of the crime.

No further information has been released.

**UPDATE**



**Mr. Gebechristos has been arrested. Thank you for sharing.**



LPD5 https://t.co/N3McAMTqwC — Lowell PD (@LowellPD) March 20, 2023

