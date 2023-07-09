LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell police are turning to the public for help as they search for a missing 7-year-old girl

Anna, who is autistic and nonverbal, was last seen between 2 and 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the area of East Merrimack Street in the Belvidere section of the city and may be on a bicycle.

She is described as being a Black girl who is 4 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 70 pounds.

She was last seen wearing black shorts, a white vest, and a purple hair tie.

Anyone with information is urged to call Lowell police at 978-937-3200.

