Lowell police ask for public’s help to find missing 10-year-old boy

Courtesy Lowell Police

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a 10-year-old boy who was reported missing in Lowell.

Zach Musial was last seen in the area of Saratoga Street, according to police.

He has a shaved haircut and was wearing a pair of black snow pants and a black or gray jacket. He is 4 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs approximately 68 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 978-937-3200.

 

