Lowell police ask for public’s help to find missing 10-year-old boy

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a 10-year-old boy who was reported missing in Lowell.

Zach Musial was last seen in the area of Saratoga Street, according to police.

He has a shaved haircut and was wearing a pair of black snow pants and a black or gray jacket. He is 4 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs approximately 68 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 978-937-3200.

MISSING JUVENILE: Zach Musial, 10, last seen wearing Blk/Gry jacket and Blk snow pants. He is 4'10", 68 pounds with a shaved haircut. Last seen in the area of Saratoga St. in Lowell. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Zach Musial call 911 or 978-937-3200. LPD5 pic.twitter.com/CCZqlg7AFY — Lowell PD (@LowellPD) December 31, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)