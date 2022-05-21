LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell police are asking for the public’s help to find a girl reported missing Saturday, officials said.

Isabella Mangual, 12, was last scene in the Centralville area of Lowell Saturday morning, police said. She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes, wearing a blue shirt with glitter and bike shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 978-937-3200.

MISSING JUVENILE: Isabella Mangual: 12 yo female, 5’4”, brn hair, brn eyes, blue shirt w/ glitter and blk shorts. Last seen in Centralville area of Lowell this morning. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Isabella Mangual please call 978-937-3200.



LPD5 pic.twitter.com/NW7wvOb9R3 — Lowell PD (@LowellPD) May 22, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)