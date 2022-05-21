LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell police are asking for the public’s help to find a girl reported missing Saturday, officials said.
Isabella Mangual, 12, was last scene in the Centralville area of Lowell Saturday morning, police said. She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes, wearing a blue shirt with glitter and bike shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 978-937-3200.
