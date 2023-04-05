LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Lowell Police Department announced the launch of a body camera pilot program on Wednesday ahead of an expected rollout for the entire police department next year.

The initial program will equip 30 officers with body cameras across police shifts.

An additional 215 cameras will go into service with the launch for the rest of the department.

Interim Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner thanked those involved in helping launch the program in a statement, saying the program “will ensure transparency and continue to build public trust.”

“This will allow us to show the public we serve that our officers perform their duties with the highest degree of integrity and professionalism,” Golner said.

