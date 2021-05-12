Lowell police introduce newest four-legged member, K-9 Mack

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Lowell Police Department welcomed its newest four-legged member.

K-9 Mack is an 8-week-old black Labrador Retriever and has been assigned to work alongside Officer P. Robbins, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

Mack will specialize in searching for missing persons and work as a comfort dog.

