Lowell police investigating after 2 pedestrians struck

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell police are investigating after two people were struck by a car while trying to cross the street Monday, police say.

Officers responding to the area of Gorham and Lundburg streets about 5:05 p.m. found two pedestrians who were struck and say the operator of the vehicle was traveling outbound on Gorham Street when the crash occurred, according to Lowell police.

After an initial investigation, police say heavy rain contributed to poor visibility that caused the operator not to see the pedestrians crossing the street.

The two pedestrians, a 38-year-old male and 24-year-old female, were transported to a local area hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown, police say.

An investigation is ongoing.

