Lowell police investigating crash involving pedestrian

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell police are investigating after a pedestrian was seriously injured Monday night after getting hit by a motor vehicle.

Officers responding to the area of Andover and Perry streets about 9:45 p.m. for a motor vehicle crash found the pedestrian on Andover Street with serious injuries, according to Lowell police.

An investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, Mirah Mason of Dracut, was traveling inbound on Andover Street when she struck the pedestrian, police say.

The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was transported to a Boston hospital with serious head trauma, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.

