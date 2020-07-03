Lowell police investigating head-on crash that left 1 dead, 5 injured

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating an early morning car crash in Lowell that left a 40-year-old woman dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of School and Branch streets around 4:45 a.m. found multiple people suffering from injuries, including a 40-year-old woman who was later pronounced dead, police said.

Her name has not been released.

Five other individuals were also transported to area hospitals — including two adult males with serious injuries and three other individuals, including a juvenile, who were treated for minor injuries and released.

A preliminary investigation suggests a white Honda was travelling on School Street when the driver lost control of the vehicle and travelled into the opposite lane of travel colliding with another vehicle, a blue Hyundai, head-on, before striking a blue Acura.

