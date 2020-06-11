Lowell police issue order requiring officers to intervene if colleagues use unreasonable force

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Lowell Police Department is now requiring its police officers to intervene in situations where they observe the “application of excessive or unreasonable physical force by another officer.”

This policy is intended to build upon a previous policy that required officers to submit a report documenting their involvement and observations following an incident in which force is applied, including situations involving undue or excessive force.

The new order which is effective immediately states, “It shall be the duty of all members of the Lowell Police Department, present at any scene where physical force is being applied by another member of the Lowell Police Department, or a member of any law enforcement agency, to intervene when the force is being unreasonably applied or no longer required.”

In addition to this measure, Superintendent Kelly Richardson has announced his intention to form a Citizens Advisory Committee comprised of a diverse group of members of the Lowell community.

The committee will serve to provide community input on certain policies and practices of the police department and will seek to identify areas where the department can better respond to the needs of the community.

“The appalling actions demonstrated in the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis undermine the public trust that the Lowell Police Department works hard to foster. The implementation of this order comes after thorough review of our existing policies and following consideration of additional measures that affirm our commitment to ensuring that similar tragedies are not possible in the City of Lowell,” Richardson said.

