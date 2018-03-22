Lowell Police issue warning after 4 fatal overdoses in 12 hours

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Lowell Police are warning the public of lethal batch of heroin and cocaine that is mixed with fentanyl.

There have been four deadly overdoses in the city in the last 12 hours, according to authorites.

“There appears to be a lethal batch of opiates in the Greater Lowell area,” a press release said.

Fire officials are strongly urging people not to use opiates.

“If you or your loved one is suffering from addiction, please be extra vigilant in the coming days,” officials added.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)