MISSING JUVENILE: Chloe Arthur, 15, last seen wearing a blue jacket and gray sweat pants. She is 5’8, 135 pounds and has black hair with long braids. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Chloe Arthur, please call 978-937-3200. Thank you, LPD10 pic.twitter.com/J629o2juxy

— Lowell PD (@LowellPD) December 21, 2019