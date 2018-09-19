LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell police are looking for an armed and dangerous man accused of shooting a victim several times in an alley Tuesday night.

Jose E. Aponte, 40, of Lowell, is wanted in connection with a shooting on Merrimack Street, police said.

Officers responding to the scene around 7 p.m. found a 35-year-old Lowell man suffering from gunshot wounds to his abdominal area, according to police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment before being transported via ambulance to a Boston-area hospital.

Detectives learned through eye witness accounts and video footage that Aponte confronted the victim in the alley of 698-702 Merrimack St. with the intention of robbing him of money he believed the victim had, police said.

Aponte allegedly shot the victim several times during the altercation.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lowell Police Department at (978) 937-3200 of the Criminal Investigation Division at (978) 674-4501.

