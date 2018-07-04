LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell police are searching for a dark-colored SUV with heavy damage after it reportedly hit a mobility scooter, leaving the driver with serious injuries.

A 46-year-old woman was riding the scooter when the SUV struck her on Middlesex Street around 10 p.m., police said.

The driver of the SUV fled outbound on Middlesex Street toward Chelmsford, according to police.

The woman suffering from serious, non-life-threatening injuries was airlifted to a Boston hospital.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Lowell police.

