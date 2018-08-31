Lowell police looking for suspects who assaulted elderly residents during home break-in

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) – Lowell police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two masked suspects who broke into a home and assaulted an elderly brother and sister early Friday morning.

Officers responding to 70 Fifth Avenue around 3:40 a.m. learned that the brother and sister had been awoken by two men demanding money, police said.

The victims, who suffered minor injuries visible, told police that the suspects – described as men dressed in black with face masks – assaulted them

Elderly brother and sister, assaulted in their #Lowell house during a home invasion, listed in fair condition at hospital #7News pic.twitter.com/3r1HzjhWTj — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) August 31, 2018

An investigation revealed that the two men broke a front porch screen window and entered the inner door, which the victims left open for fresh air, police said.

The suspects fled the home without taking money and allegedly stole the victims’ car, a blue 2007 Infinity, which was recovered in the city’s Pawtucketville section.

A K-9 search of the area proved unsuccessful.

Paramedics transported the brother and sister to a local hospital for minor injuries. They are said to be in fair condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lowell police at (978) 937-3200 or the Criminal Investigation Division at (978) 674-4501.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)