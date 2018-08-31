LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who broke into a home and assaulted an elderly brother and sister.

Officers responding to 70 Fifth Avenue around 3:40 a.m. found that the brother and sister had been awoken by two men demanding money, police said.

The victims, who reportedly had minor injuries visible, told police that the suspects – described as men dressed in black with face masks – assaulted them.

An investigation revealed that the two men broke a front porch screen window and entered the inner door, which the victims left open for fresh air, police said.

The suspects fled the home without taking money and allegedly stole the victims’ car, a blue 2007 Infinity, which has since been recovered.

A K-9 search of the area proved unsuccessful.

Paramedics transported the brother and sister to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lowell police at (978) 937-3200 or the Criminal Investigation Division at (978) 674-4501.

