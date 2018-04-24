Lowell police make 2 arrests following armed robbery

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a violent armed robbery in Lowell early Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery on Hildreth Street at 2 a.m. met two men who told them they had just been robbed by two other men outside an apartment building, Lowell police said. The men said one of them was pistol-whipped and had his cash and car keys taken before the attackers left in his car.

After receiving a description of their suspects, police arrested Ronald Brown, 19, on armed robbery charges. Brianna Bourassa, 21, was also arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition after investigators found a 9 mm handgun in her home.

Brown and Bourassa were expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Lowell District Court.

