Lowell police officer, firefighter go food shopping for elderly woman after reckless driver runs over her groceries

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer and a firefighter in Lowell recently went food shopping for an elderly woman after a reckless driver ran over her groceries, officials said.

Police Sgt. Thomas Daly and firefighter Stephen Lyle learned that an 80-year-old woman was unloading her groceries from a transport van after her weekly shopping trip on Dec. 23 when an out-of-control motorist drove over her grocery bag, according to a thank you letter that the victim’s sister sent to Lowell Police Superintendent Raymond Kelly Richardson.

Daly and Lyle immediately took down the woman’s name and address. They later returned to her apartment with a bag filled with fresh groceries, Richardson said.

“In these trying times it is uplifting to see such beyond the call of duty thoughtfulness,” the thank you letter read.

