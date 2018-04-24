Lowell police probing shooting in 7-Eleven parking lot

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Lowell police are investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning that left a 23-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his legs, officials said.

Officers responding to a 7-Eleven parking lot on Bridge Street about 12:52 a.m. found the injured man, who was rushed to a nearby hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries. The man’s name was not released.

Investigators determined the shooting followed a fistfight in the parking lot and that the shots were fired from a vehicle as some of the participants left the scene, police said. The incident remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing news story, 7News will add more information as it becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending