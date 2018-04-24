Lowell police probing shooting in 7-Eleven parking lot

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Lowell police are investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning that left a 23-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his legs, officials said.

Officers responding to a 7-Eleven parking lot on Bridge Street about 12:52 a.m. found the injured man, who was rushed to a nearby hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries. The man’s name was not released.

Investigators determined the shooting followed a fistfight in the parking lot and that the shots were fired from a vehicle as some of the participants left the scene, police said. The incident remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.

