Lowell police release image of vehicle suspected of hitting, seriously injuring woman on mobility scooter

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell police are searching for a dark-colored sedan with heavy damage after a driver hit and seriously injured a woman riding a mobility scooter Tuesday night.

Donna Bettencourt, 46, was riding the scooter on Middlesex Street about 10 p.m. when she was struck by the driver of a dark-colored Mercury Sable.

NEW: @LowellPD now know the make of the car that hit this 46 year old disabled woman and took off. They say it’s a dark colored mercury sable model year 2000-2004, likely with front end damage and blue paint transfer from the victim’s mobility scooter. #7News pic.twitter.com/8x399Taw3p — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) July 5, 2018

Her brother said the collision left Bettencourt, who suffers from Guillain-Barre syndrome, with a broken pelvis and a nearly severed left leg.

“How could someone drive off hearing a screaming handicapped woman screaming and bleeding in the street,” her brother asked. “It’s a very heartless thing to do.”

The driver that hit her fled down Middlesex Street toward Chelmsford.

The vehicle, believed to be the model year 2000-2004, may have blue paint transfer on the front end from contact with the scooter, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Lowell police at 978 937-3200.

