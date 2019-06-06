Lowell police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ attempted murder suspect

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell police are turning to the public for help as they search for an attempted murder suspect who they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Carlos Reuben Morales, 21, of Lowell, is wanted on charges including armed assault with intent to murder in connection with a March 31 shooting on Cork Street that left a woman injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lowell police at 978-937-3200.

