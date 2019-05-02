Lowell police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ CVS robbery suspect

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lowell are turning to the public for help in tracking down an “armed and dangerous” man who they say robbed a CVS in late April.
Kenneth Virgies, 36, of the Greater Lowell area, is wanted on a charge of masked armed robbery in connection with an incident that occurred on April 26, according to the Lowell Police Department.
Virgies is described as 6 feet, 4 inches tall and about 200 pounds.
Anyone who recognizes the man or has information on the incident is asked to contact the Lowell Police Department at 978-937-3200.
No additional details were immediately available.
