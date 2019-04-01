Lowell police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell police are searching for a 21-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting over the weekend.

Morales is wanted on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and other charges in connection with a shooting Sunday on Cork Street.

Morales, who is to be considered “armed and dangerous” is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his right forearm left hand and left shoulder.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lowell police at 978-937-3200.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)