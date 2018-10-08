Lowell police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” Haverhill man in connection with a non-fatal shooting in Lowell early Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting near the intersection of Middle and Palmer streets about 2:19 a.m. found a 24-year-old Haverhill man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to Lowell police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and then transported by medical helicopter to a hospital Boston, where he remains in serious condition.

An investigation and witness accounts led police to identify Dwayne Johnson, 26, as the suspect.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Johnson on a charge of armed assault with intent to murder.

Police say Johnson should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Lowell police at 978-937-3200.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)