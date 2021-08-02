LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lowell are turning to the public for help tracking down an “armed and dangerous” man wanted in connection with a stabbing attack last month.

Calvin Sos, 25, is wanted on charges including armed assault with intent to murder in connection with a stabbing in the city on July 28, according to the Lowell Police Department.

Police say Sos is dangerous and likely armed.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Lowell police at 978-937-3200.

