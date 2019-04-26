LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell police are searching for an armed suspect accused of robbing a CVS in Lowell overnight.

Officers responding to the CVS located at 1815 Middlesex St. deployed a K9 to search the area for the suspect, described as a black male, who allegedly brandished a handgun and demanded money.

The search proved unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lowell police.

