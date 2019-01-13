Lowell police searching for armed robbery suspect

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching an armed robbery suspect who shot a man in Lowell on Saturday.

Officers responding to reports of a man shot during an armed robbery arrived at a commercial building at 79 Phoenix Ave. to find the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a local hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was able to get away with a silver Hyundai.

The vehicle was later recovered by Tewksbury police on Route 495 north.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot tall white man and he was last seen wearing a black ski mask, long brown jacket, and green winter gloves.

