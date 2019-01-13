Lowell police searching for armed robbery suspect after shooting

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who they say shot a man on Saturday.

Officers responding to a report of a man shot during an armed robbery in a commercial building on Pheonix Avenue found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man, whose name was not released, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who fled the scene in a silver Hyundai has not been located. The vehicle was later recovered on Route 495.

The suspect is described as a 6 foot tall white man who was last seen wearing a black ski mask, a long brown jacket, and green winter gloves.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)