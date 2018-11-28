Lowell police searching for armed robbery suspect

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell police are turning to the public for help identifying a man who held up a Lowell convenience store last week.

Police released surveillance images Wednesday of a man who robbed Chuck’s Variety on School Street at gunpoint about 10:15 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lowell police at 978-937-3200 or 978-459-8477.

