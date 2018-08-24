Lowell police searching for convenience store robbery suspect

Lowell police are turning to the public for help locating a man accused of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint Tuesday night.

The department released surveillance images of a suspect wanted in connection with the armed robbery of Varnum Market located at 863 Varnum Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

The suspect is described as a white or light skinned Hispanic male who was wearing a gray sweater, khaki pants and distinctive blue and red sneakers. The man also has a tattoo between his thumb and index finger and one on top of his hand.

The suspect fled from the scene toward Totman Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lowell police at 987-937-3200.

