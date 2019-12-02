Lowell police searching for missing man

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell police are asking for help finding a man who was reported missing on Monday.
Michael Keegan, 59, was last seen near 1300 Pawtucket Blvd. wearing jeans, a tan jacket and work boots, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
Keegan is described as 5-feet 11-inches and weighing approximately 130 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 978-937-3200
