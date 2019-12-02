Lowell police searching for missing man

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell police are asking for help finding a man who was reported missing on Monday.

Michael Keegan, 59, was last seen near 1300 Pawtucket Blvd. wearing jeans, a tan jacket and work boots, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

Keegan is described as 5-feet 11-inches and weighing approximately 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 978-937-3200

MISSING ADULT: Michael Keegan, 59, was last seen in the area of 1300 Pawtucket Blvd. He was wearing jeans, tan colored jacket & work boots. He is 5’11” and 130 pounds. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Michael Keegan, please call 978-937-3200. Thank you. LPD10 pic.twitter.com/Q14aoqA3r5 — Lowell PD (@LowellPD) December 2, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)