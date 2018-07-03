Lowell police searching for suspect after man shot in legs, robbed

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell police are searching for a gunman accused of shooting a 21-year-old man in the legs during a robbery early Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on North Street about 12:38 a.m. found the victim, who told police a masked man had just shot him in both legs after taking his cellphone and money, according to a press release issued by Lowell police.

The suspect is being described as a man wearing all dark clothing and a mask.

The victim, whose name was not released, was rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Lowell police at 978-937-3200.

