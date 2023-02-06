LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a masked armed robbery that took place Tuesday at a bank on Bridge Street.

Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for 38-year-old Nesuh Gebrechristos for masked armed robbery and threats to commit a crime.

Officers responded to the bank shortly after 12:30 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred. After conducting an investigation, detectives identified the alleged suspect as Gebrechristos, according to police.

Police say Gebrechristos is listed as being homeless at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lowell Police Department at (978) 937-3200.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)