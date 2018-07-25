LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell police are asking for help identifying three people they say robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery at the 7-Eleven on Princeton Boulevard about 2:45 a.m. spoke with a clerk who said two Hispanic men armed with guns had just burst into the convenience store and demanded money from the cash register, according to a release issued by the Lowell Police Department.

An investigation revealed a third man kept watch at the front door.

The men were all reportedly wearing sweatpants, with two wearing dark-colored sweatshirts and the third wearing a dark-colored windbreaker.

All three used their hoods to cover their faces and fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Lowell police at 978-937-3200 or 978-459-TIPS (8477).

