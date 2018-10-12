Lowell police seek help identifying suspected package thief

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lowell are turning to the public for help in identifying a woman who they say stole a number of packages from the Mill 5 Lofts in August.

Surveillance video from inside the renovated mill building at 240 Jackson St., which houses an array of shops and boutiques, shows a woman rummaging through a mail room and fleeing with four packages in hand, according to the Lowell Police Department.

The incident happened on Aug. 14.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lowell police at 978-337-3200.

