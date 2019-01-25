Lowell police seek help in search for man missing for more than a week

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lowell are turning to the public for help in tracking down a man who they say has been missing for more than a week.

Stephen Raras, 28, was last seen in the area of Varnum Avenue and Mammoth Road on Thursday, Jan. 17, around 4:30 p.m., according to police.

Raras was said to be wearing a dark blue peacoat, jeans, white sneakers, and a Bruins winter hat at the time of his disappearance.

He is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a thin build and facial hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Lowell police at 978-937-3200.

