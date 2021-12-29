LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lowell are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing 16-year-old girl.

Ava Murray was last seen in the city’s Pawtucketville area around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Lowell Police Department.

Police say Murray could be in Lowell, Saugus, Revere, or Somerville.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Lowell police at 978-937-3200.

Missing Juvenile Ava Murray, 16, a white female, blonde hair/blue eyes. Last seen in Pawtucketville area of Lowell 6PM 12/28. She could possibly be in Lowell/Saugus/Revere/Somerville areas. Anyone w/ info regarding her whereabouts, please call 978-937-3200. @reverepolice

LPD10 pic.twitter.com/foYKRncGnJ — Lowell PD (@LowellPD) December 29, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)