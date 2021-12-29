LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lowell are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing 16-year-old girl.
Ava Murray was last seen in the city’s Pawtucketville area around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Lowell Police Department.
Police say Murray could be in Lowell, Saugus, Revere, or Somerville.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Lowell police at 978-937-3200.
