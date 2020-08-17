Lowell police seek help in search for missing 83-year-old man

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lowell are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing 83-year-old man.

Yorn Ngen, of Lowell, was last seen in the area of Midland Street around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, according to police.

Ngen is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall with brown eyes.

He usually walks with a cane and he could be wearing a cowboy hat.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Lowell police at 978-937-3200.

