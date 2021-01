Lowell police seek help in search for missing girls

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lowell are turning to the public for help tracking down a pair of missing teenage girls.

Tashawna Tuckta-Warner, 14, and Lillian Jensen-Servente, 16, were last seen in Lowell on Monday, according to police.

Tashawna is described as standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing dark sweatpants and a navy blue sweater.

Lillian is described as standing 5 feet, 1 inch tall, with curly brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater and gray Aeropostale sweatpants.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Lowell police at 978-937-3200.

MISSING JUVENILES: Tashawna Tuckta-Warner, 14. Lillian Jensen-Servente, 16. Last in Lowell on 1/25. Tashawna last seen drk swtpnts, nvy blu sweater. 5’3", brn hair, brn eyes. Lillian last seen gry sweater, gry “Aeropostale” swtpnts. 5’1” curly brn hair. Call 978-937-3200 w/info. pic.twitter.com/vv9QGpK4ej — Lowell PD (@LowellPD) January 27, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)