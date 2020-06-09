Lowell police seek help in search for missing man

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lowell are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing man.
Richard Deschenes, 66, was last seen in the area of Hospital Drive, according to the Lowell Police Department.
Deschenes is described as 6 feet tall, about 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Lowell police at 978-937-3200.
