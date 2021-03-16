Lowell police seek help in search for missing teenage girl not seen in 6 weeks

Credit: Lowell Police Dept.

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lowell are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing teenage girl who has not been seen in over six weeks.

Jadalis Abreu, 17, was last seen leaving her home on January 30 and is believed to be in the Lawrence area, according to police.

Abreu is described as Hispanic with long, brown hair worn in braids.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 978-937-3200.

 

 

