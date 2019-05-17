Lowell police seek help in search for missing teenage girl

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lowell are turning to the public for help in tracking down a missing 17-year-old girl.
Lydia Lewis was last seen in the area of Fort Hill Avenue and Sherman Street on Wednesday around 7 p.m., according to the Lowell Police Department.
Lews is said to be about 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 140 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair with a pink streak.
No additional details were immediately available.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Lowell police at 978-937-3200.
