Lowell police seek help in search for missing teenage girl

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lowell are turning to the public for help in tracking down a missing 17-year-old girl.

Lydia Lewis was last seen in the area of Fort Hill Avenue and Sherman Street on Wednesday around 7 p.m., according to the Lowell Police Department.

Lews is said to be about 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 140 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair with a pink streak.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Lowell police at 978-937-3200.

