Lowell police seek help in search for missing woman

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lowell are turning to the public for help in tracking down a missing 54-year-old woman.

Velma Steele was last seen Wednesday around 4 p.m. in the area of the Gallagher Transportation Terminal on Thorndike Street, according to Lowell police.

Steele is said to be about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 320 pounds, with short dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Steele’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 978-937-3200.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)