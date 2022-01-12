LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lowell are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing 17-year-old girl who has not been seen in a week.

Chloe Arthur was last seen in the Pawtucketville section of the city on Jan. 5, according to the Lowell Police Department.

Arthur is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with information on Arthur’s whereabouts is urged to contact Lowell police at 978-937-3200.

