LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lowell are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing 17-year-old girl who has not been seen in a week.
Chloe Arthur was last seen in the Pawtucketville section of the city on Jan. 5, according to the Lowell Police Department.
Arthur is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.
There were no additional details immediately available.
Anyone with information on Arthur’s whereabouts is urged to contact Lowell police at 978-937-3200.
