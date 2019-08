LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Lowell Police Department is asking the public to help identify a suspect accused of holding up a gas station last week.

The man allegedly robbed the BP Gas Station at 309 Chelmsford St. shortly after midnight on July 29.

Anyone with information is urged to call the department at 978-937-3200.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)