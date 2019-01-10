Lowell police warn of deadly batch of opiates after 4 fatal overdoses in 5-day span

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lowell are warning the public of a deadly batch of fentanyl mixed with heroin and cocaine that is being spread throughout the city.

There have been 10 reported overdoses in the city in the last five days, four of which were fatal, according to the Lowell Police Department.

“If you or your loved one is suffering from addiction, please be extra vigilant. Do not use alone, and check on your loved ones frequently if they may be using opiates,” the department said in a press release.

There have been several cases of opiate-laced pills being passed off as prescription medication, police said.

Anyone who witnesses a possible overdose is urged to contact 911 immediately.

