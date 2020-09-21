Lowell Public School officials set first day of in-person learning after hundreds of air-purifiers delivered

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell Public School officials announced the official start to in-person learning after 650 air purifiers were delivered Monday.

Students who received an in-person seat assignment via the lottery, teachers and staff will be allowed back into school buildings on Monday, September 28, according to a release issued by the school.

Last week, officials had to push back the start of in-person learning after the remainder of the school’s purifiers were held up in shipping due to delays in a national supply chain, according to a release issued by Superintendent Joel D. Boyd.

The school’s plan to allow people back in the building is dependent upon COVID-related data. The release acknowledged that there has been an uptick in new cases reported citywide but that the numbers remain low enough for in-person instruction.

