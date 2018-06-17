LOWELL, Mass. (WHDH) – Lowell Public Schools announced schools will be closed Monday as temperatures are expected to be in the 90s.

Administrators said Saturday that there was strong concern regarding the safety and comfort of Lowell students due to the forecasted extreme heat.

This is not the first time Lowell schools have had weather-related issues. In January, the high school had to close due to heating concerns in several classrooms.

