LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - In a letter to parents this week, Lowell Public Schools reminded them that no one will be admitted to any public school building without proper identification and a legitimate reason after three unauthorized people were denied entry at two schools by staff members.

“The safety and security of our students and staff are our top priority. All buildings are locked and visitors must be buzzed in by staff, through a doorbell that is equipped with video surveillance,” the letter read, adding that the Lowell Police Department has been notified and is actively investigating and increasing patrols.

“This is a good reminder for everyone to maintain the security of our buildings by ensuring that doors close behind you when you go in or out of the building, never prop a door open, and, of course, if you “see something, say something,” the letter read.

The letter comes after the district says it was warned of similar incidents across the state during which people were also turned away without incident.

The FBI says it does not comment on ongoing investigations but wants people to report anything suspicious to their local police department.

